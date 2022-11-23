Keeny Ice aims for the Soft Life on new song

AMB Global artiste Keeny Ice has put out another major single, ‘Soft life’ to end the year. This is his second Amapiano release after ‘Yekoema’

Keeny Ice is having a good year with the successful execution of many projects in including his second Ep, ‘Sound check’ in May this year, HangOut with KeenyIce, the Accra edition at BayView Village and more

Two months ago, he released his first single, “Gbigoroway” featuring Novo, one amazing Ghanaian rapper that has also earned multiple reviews from music lovers and more.

The song is a party anthem with a catchy hook purposely putting music lovers in the groove.

Fans have over the period appreciated Keeny Ice’s new style of music making them come into terms with his growth as a rapper who has taken himself out the box to do the extraordinary.

His new photos shot by Trilion media look stunning and represent his brand. Keeny Ice is known for his bucket hat, delivery and stage prowess.

Keeny Ice

He’s currently preparing for the business show season as he has been booked for shows in Kpando, Somanya and the maiden edition of River Jamboree on the 29th and 30th December 2022 at Volo in the Volo region.

Listen to SOFT LINE – https://ampl.ink/2Y1oz

