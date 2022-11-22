Thank You Kumasi – Min. Quame Gyedu shows appreciation after sold out album release concert in 5000-seater venue 

It was all joy in Kumasi as Minister Quame Gyedu hosted over 5000 patrons in Kumasi Bantama Church of Pentecost as they joined him to give Glory to God on Sunday 20th November2022.

The event that had artist like Obaapa Christy, Ernest Opoku, Joshua Ahenkorah and many others that gave the many audience experience of a life time.

Min Gyedu is a Kumasi based worshipper who have been hosting many event in the metropolitan, the attendance from his just ended event made him speechless as he becomes the first Kumasi based contemporary artist to record such a number in a musical concert.

The event aimed at supporting people with disability saw many metropolitan authorities there to support the project and the musician. The event also saw many of Kumasi base artists present to also support the project.

Min. Gyedu went on his knees to thank the many gatherers for the event as he was humbled and very thankful for the support and love shown him and the entire team during the event. “Kumasi thank you “ he said.

