Mona 4Reall’s publicist confronted by Michy for going silent on her arrest; says she’s been released but traumatized!

With regards to the full-blown news of the arrest of socialite turned artiste, Mona 4Reall aka Hajia4reall by Interpol while on flight from UK to Ghana, Michy has confronted her publicist GH Hyper who has given updates on the case.

Michy, the ex-fiancé of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has confronted Mona4Reall’s official blogger for failing to post the latter’s scandal but has done so to other celebrities in the past.

She met the blogger identified as ‘GH Hyper’ face-to-face at an event where she called him out for being bias.

It can be recalled that shortly after news of Mona4Reall’s arrest over an alleged 8-million-dollar fraud went rife on social media, GH Hyper took to Snapchat to lambast Ghanaians for spreading what he described as ‘fake news’.

“This is what you haters should be promoting instead, you chose to celebrate fake news. Ghana, let’s love our own regardless oo. That ‘Pull Him Down’ PHD attitude in Gh [Ghana] is becoming too much. You see a person rising then you guys develop serious hate for the person,” he earlier wrote.

Asides his rants on social media, the blogger till date hasn’t confirmed or denied the news and this has drawn concerns from individuals who are expecting a confirmation of some sort from him.

But reacting to this, Michy who chanced on GH Hyper on the red carpet of the ‘Rythymz on the Runway’ event held in Accra, did not mince words when they came face-to-face.

“GH Hyper your client get trouble you no fit post am. I know I am on video but I talk am. Your followers know that you are not real. Something happen, you no dey fit post am.”

On his part, the blogger ignored Michy’s query and only concentrated on taking videos at the event.

Furthermore, speaking about her arrest, Gh Hyper said “latest Mona is in the UK, she is going about doing what she is supposed to do. She will come out to say something or we will release a communique, it will come with a video for you people to know she’s ok“.

According to Gh Hyper, Hajia 4 Reall is however demoralized because of the comments from Ghanaians about her arrest.

“Just that whatever happened it has really demoralized her because the way Ghanaians treated her wasn’t the best because look at somebody that you people claim she is a prostitute, Ghanaians took her that she is a prostitute, and she managed to veer off from that to do something on her own,” he said.

The blogger in a conversation with Kwame Dadzie argued that “look at her music career, when she started people were like ‘argh what is she doing?’ but as time goes on, people are falling in love with her craft, she was fast rising and you people decided to clamp her down like this“

According to Gh Hyper, Hajia 4 Reall has been released from custody. “She is home in the U.K, lawyers are talking to her, she is traumatized so it’s been advised that family friends should hold with calls” he added.

