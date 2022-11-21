fbpx
Shatta Wale & Elsie Duncan Williams steal show with plot twist performance at; Rhythms On Da Runway

They did a live band performance of Shatta's 2018 hit single 'Bullet Proof'

Shatta Wale & Elsie Duncan Williams steal show with plot twist performance at; Rhythms On Da Runway
Photo Credit: /Google Images

The 10th edition of ‘Rhythms On Da Runway’ was graced by a show-stopping plot twist performance by Elsie Duncan Williams and Shatta Wale on Sunday 20th November.

Shatta Wale on Sunday walked in on stage during a live band performance of his 2018 hit single ‘Bullet Proof’ by Eslie Duncan-Williams Otoo, the daughter of Nicholas Duncan-Williams, founder of Action Chapel International.

Shatta’s surprise appearance at the 10th edition of the ‘Rhythms On Da Runway’ an annual event organized by fashion designer and media personality, KOD, sent the crowd cheering in excitement.

The celebrated Dancehall music was spotted in a well-tailored blazer which he wore over a white pair of trousers and sneakers. Social media users have showered him with praise over his choice of outfit and live band delivery with Elsie.

On Monday morning the singer topped Twitter trends as music lovers reviewed his exceptional performance at the runway show which had in attendance his former fiancée, Michy.

This year’s Rhythms On Da Runway brought together seasoned Ghanaian singers and celebrities under one roof. The likes of Empress Gifty, Kuami Eugene, Lasmid, Epixode and MzVee graced the stage with runway appearances from Kalybos, Okyeame Kwame, and Fiifi Coleman among others.

