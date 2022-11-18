fbpx
Tongues get bitten as Diana Hamilton, Broda Sammy, Kofi Sarpong, others attempt Celestine Donkor’s viral ‘Final Say’ Challenge

Tongues get bitten as Diana Hamilton, Broda Sammy, Kofi Sarpong, others attempt Celestine Donkor's viral 'Final Say' Challenge
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Following her viral rendition of the public domain praise song ” Who Has The Final Say”, Celestine Donkor has set social media ablaze with a challenge.

It’s been all fun on social media the past few days after Celestine Donkor released her ‘Final Say’ medley.

Since the video dropped, a lot of music lovers including celebrities have been engaged in a challenge trying to perform an Ewe portion of the songs some may consider a ‘tongue twister’.

While some people are finding it difficult to get the correct pronunciations of the Ewe words in the song, others have also earned the admiration of many music enthusiasts with their renditions.

Ewe is a major dialect spoken in most parts of the Volta Region in Ghana and across southern Togo, to the Togo-Benin border by about three million people.

So far, public figures like Diana Hamilton, Brother Sammy, Jayana, Kofi Sarpong, Ceccy Twum, Chrystal Kwame-Aryee, MzGee have all taken part in the #FinalSayChallenge on TikTok.

The challenge gets even more exciting as children also join with their heartwarming attempts.

In the meantime, the challenge has garnered over 4.5 million views on TikTok.

