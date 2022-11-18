fbpx
Nagyi motivates the youth with his new single 'Mensah'
Ghanaian rapper, Nagyi (Real name Nagyi Amoah) has released a new single titled Mensah which follows up on the success of his song Agyei, which featured rapper Spacely.

“Mensah” is a Ghanaian surname from the Ashanti tribe and also a ‘Twi” proverb which translates to “there’s an odd person in every family/home”.

Nagyi reminisces about being the odd member of his family and overcoming all odds to make it successfully.

This song talks about being the “Black sheep of the family” to being the cornerstone.

“Mensah” is a melodic drill song with both singing hooks and rap verses and it is a motivational anthem for all walks of life.

The single was produced by Chango. Listen to Mensah by Nagyi.

