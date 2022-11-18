fbpx
Mona4Reall speaks after news of her arrest went viral?

Has she been released? Is she back in Ghana? Click to find out!

Mona4Reall speaks after news of her arrest went viral!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Following widespread news of her arrest, famous Ghanaian socialite turned artiste, has Hajia4Real for the first time made comments after the incident?

Reports on various blogs in Ghana suggested that the musician was arrested while on her way back from the United Kingdom to Ghana after the Ghana Music Awards UK.

The reports alleged that she was picked up by security personnel after a joint investigation between the United States of America and the United Kingdom mentioned her in a $8 million fraud case.

However, Kwasi Ernest who represents the GMA Uk in an interview denied claims of the musician being involved in fraud but confirmed that she was arrested while on the plane traveling back to Ghana.

In a latest post on a Facebook page purporting to be hers, Hajia4Reall has indicated that she is coming back to Ghana adding that “enemies are not God”.

Her post read “Atanfo nye Nyame !!”.

Should we take this serious or it’s just a really well organized and highly convincing catfish account speaking?

