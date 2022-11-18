fbpx
Top Stories

Kweku Flick & Smallgod’s Black Stars song used by Qatar World Cup

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
BlackStars (World Cup Anthem) by Kweku Flick & Smallgod
BlackStars (World Cup Anthem) by Kweku Flick & Smallgod

Artists Kweku Flick & Smallgod have had their Black Stars cheer song featured by the official account for the Qatar World Cup.

Titled Black Stars (World Cup Anthem), the song was used as the audio for a video highlighting the arrival of the Ghana national team in Qatar.

With a catchy hook “Kudos Dey Kudos Dey, Kudos Game Kudos Game” Kweku Flick & Smallgod’s song could well become the official for the Black Stars during their participation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Ghana kicks off its World Cup with a game against Portugal on 24th November, 2022. This will be an opportunity to whine with Kweku Flick & Smallgod’s song when the Black Stars defeat the Portugal national team recklessly.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

2022 Week 34: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

28th August 2022
M'misami by Fancy Gadam feat. Mona 4Reall & Gee Mob66

2022 Week 33: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

21st August 2022
10 Toes by King Promise feat. Omah Lay

2022 Week 32: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

14th August 2022
10 Toes by King Promise feat. Omah Lay

2022 Week 31: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6th August 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker