Kweku Flick & Smallgod’s Black Stars song used by Qatar World Cup

Artists Kweku Flick & Smallgod have had their Black Stars cheer song featured by the official account for the Qatar World Cup.

Titled Black Stars (World Cup Anthem), the song was used as the audio for a video highlighting the arrival of the Ghana national team in Qatar.

With a catchy hook “Kudos Dey Kudos Dey, Kudos Game Kudos Game” Kweku Flick & Smallgod’s song could well become the official for the Black Stars during their participation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Ghana kicks off its World Cup with a game against Portugal on 24th November, 2022. This will be an opportunity to whine with Kweku Flick & Smallgod’s song when the Black Stars defeat the Portugal national team recklessly.

