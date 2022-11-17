YFM teams up with Apple Music to broadcast 3 Apple Music Shows

YFM and Apple Music are teaming up to broadcast Apple Music’s Rap Life Radio, Africa Now Radio and The Agenda Radio on YFM.

YFM will add Rap Life Radio presented by Ebro Darden, Apple Music’s Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B; Africa Now Radio presented by Dadaboy Ehiz; and The Agenda Radio presented by Dotty, to their line-up of shows.

“The culture of music in Ghana is thriving and it’s so exciting to be able to work with the incredible people at YFM to make Apple Music a part of that flourishing landscape. I can’t wait for our flagship Black music shows to reach a new audience in such an exciting part of the continent,” Dotty tells Apple Music.

“Yeah! What Dotty said! We are so honoured to be featured and to help contribute to all the great vibes coming from Ghana,” said Ebro.

The impact of music on our daily existence can not be underestimated and our ability to get it to the people via this syndication proves how much Apple Music cares about the audience at a terrestrial level.

I’m super pumped to connect with my Ghanaian family and looking forward to growing the culture to a wider landscape,” said Dadaboy Ehiz

“YFM, is a subsidiary of Global Media Alliance, which is located and operates in Accra on the radio frequency 107.9FM, in Kumasi on the frequency 102.5FM and in Takoradi on the frequency 97.9FM, forming what is commonly referred to as the Y Triangle,” said Osei Kuffour, Head of YFM Triangle.

It is in line with this that we are particularly excited to team up with Apple Music, and enforce our reputation in the Ghanaian market and globally,” concluded Osei Kuffour.

Weekly broadcast times on YFM will be as follows:

YFM Accra

Africa Now Radio on Sundays (2pm-3pm)

Rap Life Radio on Sundays (3pm-4pm)

YFM Kumasi

Africa Now Radio on Saturdays (3pm-4pm)

The Agenda on Sundays (3pm-4pm)

YFM Takoradi

Africa Now Radio on Saturdays (6pm-7pm)

