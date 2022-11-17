fbpx
KobbySalm drops new Afro-Amapiano jam titled Rejoice

KobbySalm drops new Afro-Amapiano jam titled Rejoice
Photo Credit: KobbySalm

Untouchable Urban Gospel act KobbySalm releases his new track “Rejoice” before the festive season celebration, bringing the heat with a brand new Afro-Amapiano masterpiece.

‘Rejoice’ in that new gospel tune that showcases the continent’s rich sound and diversity in the gospel music space. ‘Rejoice’ is ready to shake up the radios and dance floors this festive season.

KobbySalm has kept his head down, working hard to create music that inspires and entertains at the same time while giving relatable connection via every beat, firmly cementing his place as one of the most commendable Gospel acts of our time.

Stream the song on your preferred music store here https://yve.fanlink.to/Rejoice

The song speaks of encourages everyone to rejoice regardless of whatever they may be going through, considering the tumultuous times we are experiencing today. The lyrics of the song is an inspiration that came from Philippians 4:4.

