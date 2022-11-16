Rocky Dawuni bags 3rd ever Grammy nomination!

As one of two Ghanaians to have secured a Grammy nomination ever since the inception of the awards scheme, Rocky Dawuni, has been nominated again for the 65th Grammy Awards.

This will be Rocky Dawuni’s third Grammy nomination having been nominated in 2015 and 2021.

Dawuni’s new jam ‘Neva Bow Down’ featuring Blvk H3ro has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category of the 65th Grammy Awards.

The report indicated that ‘Neva Bow Down’ was released on September 22, 2022.

I am truly honored to be nominated for another #Grammy award for my song “Never Bow Down” feat. @BLVKH3RO This is huge for Africa and the Carribean coming together on this global roots anthem! Thank you to everyone who was part of this and congrats to my fellow nominees. pic.twitter.com/FcsdMy6zYV — Rocky Dawuni (@RockyDawuni) November 16, 2022

Rocky Dawuni will be competing for the award with “Udhero Na,” by Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar, and “Gimme Love,” by Matt B and Eddy Kenzo.

The other songs nominated for the awards are “Last Last,” by Burna Boy; as well as “Bayethe,” by Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

In 2021, Dawuni’s ‘Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1’ album earned a nomination in the Best Global Music Album category.

This comes after his sixth studio album, ‘Branches of The Same Tree’ was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in December 2015.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.