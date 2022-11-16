fbpx
Rocky Dawuni bags 3rd ever Grammy nomination!

His ‘Neva Bow Down’ song ft. Blvk H3ro got nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category

Photo Credit: /Google Images

As one of two Ghanaians to have secured a Grammy nomination ever since the inception of the awards scheme, Rocky Dawuni, has been nominated again for the 65th Grammy Awards.

This will be Rocky Dawuni’s third Grammy nomination having been nominated in 2015 and 2021.

Dawuni’s new jam ‘Neva Bow Down’ featuring Blvk H3ro has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category of the 65th Grammy Awards.

The report indicated that ‘Neva Bow Down’ was released on September 22, 2022.

Rocky Dawuni will be competing for the award with “Udhero Na,” by Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar, and “Gimme Love,” by Matt B and Eddy Kenzo.

The other songs nominated for the awards are “Last Last,” by Burna Boy; as well as “Bayethe,” by Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode.

In 2021, Dawuni’s ‘Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1’ album earned a nomination in the Best Global Music Album category.

This comes after his sixth studio album, ‘Branches of The Same Tree’ was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in December 2015.

