Gyakie selected for YouTube Black Voices Class of 2023

Ghanaian Afro-Fusion artist, Gyakie has been announced as a member of the YouTube Black Voices Class of 2023 in a post by YouTube Music on social media:

This is an incredible feat as she is the only Ghanaian female artist in addition to Ghanaian producer, Juls, to be named amongst a myriad of Black Creators from all parts of the world.

As a member of the BVF Class of 2023, Gyakie as well as over 30 named Black creators including Nigeria’s BNXN, Asake, America’s production duo, Take A Daytrip and South Africa’s MashBeatz will be equipped with the right resources and support to help amplify their voices in a way like no other.

The creatives will receive dedicated partner support and the opportunity to participate in several training workshops and networking programs as well as funding that will be invested in the development of their channels.

