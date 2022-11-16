Atongo Zimba readies new “Saliba” single following A to Z album release

Legendary Ghanaian Customary artiste and guitarist, Atongo Zimba is good to go to deliver his new single named “Saliba” on November 25th 2022.

The arrangement or composition “Saliba” is misrepresentation, desire, manipulation , and human perniciousness toward the progress of another.

The yet-to-be-delivered record helps individuals to remember the terrible things a companion or direct relation can do to see the fall of a sibling.

As per Atongo Zimba, development comes when we don’t plot against or harm ourselves. He formed this melody to remind family that the best way to advance is to cherish each other.

The melody, “Saliba”, was recorded in Ghana, mixed, and mastered in the Unified Kingdom.

The official music video for “Saliba” will be premiered a week after the audio goes out.

About Atongo Zimba

Atongo Zimba has visited the world with his two-stringed guitar otherwise called kologo with his honor winning tunes.

As well as keeping up with close binds with his country, Atongo Zimba has gone through ongoing years working together with unmistakable Ghanaian rappers and singers including Okyeame Kwame, Wiyaala, Manifest, and King Ayisoba.

Out of the blue, the Coronavirus pandemic then, at that point, struck, taking Atongo Zimba back to Ghana to enroll Accra’s most noteworthy players and recorded A to Z, ostensibly his most exciting collection to date.

The A to Z album is an incredible group of work that draws on Atongo’s African society music abilities while displaying his capacity and vision to join shifted sounds like highlife, afrobeat, R&B, dancehall, hip-hop, reggae, and gospel.

As a youngster, he was presented to African predominant music on the radio and he was excited by the hits of Fela Kati’s afrobeat.

Atongo Zimba makes and sings in his local language Gurune/Frafra, Hausa, Ga, English, and Twi.

Normally, the subjects of his melodies remember power and regard for individual and ethnic connections, regular day-to-day existence and improvement for Ghana and Africa as a continent, as well as heartfelt love and otherworldliness.

Social media handles

https://www.instagram.com/atongo.zimba/

https://web.facebook.com/AtongoZimbaOfficial

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCms320PufFSZESxZ1zuMotA

https://www.atongozimbamusic.com

