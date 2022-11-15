Wife of ace Gospel icon, Uncle Ato passes on!

Renowned Gospel music minister, Rev. Alexander Bruce-Ghartey aka Uncle Ato, has been met with the sudden death of his wife, Mrs. Amen Ama Bruce-Ghartey.

In a Facebook post on Monday, November 14, 2022, the popular gospel minister announced the sad news which according to him, occurred on November 10, 2022.

“I officially announce the sudden death of my wife Mrs. Amen Ama Bruce-Ghartey on Thursday 10th November 2022. Kindly remember us in prayer,” he wrote.

After chancing on the post on social media, scores of sympathizers have since trooped into the comment session to commiserate with the singer.

Some celebrities including renowned motivational speakers Albert and Comfort Ocran, have sent out their condolences to the gospel minister.

