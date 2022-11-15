DJ Mynor ironically achieves major feat after charting #15 on Billboard World Albums with; Afrobeats To The World Volume 1

Renowned Disc Jockey, DJ Mynor, aka All Star DJ, known for his vast work with the legendary music duo, R2Bees has literally turned the tables in his favor on Billboard.

This follows his October 21, 2022 release of his compilation of buzzing Afrobeat tunes coupled with expert DJing trade secrets that he titles; Afrobeats To The World, Volume 1.

The project has since it’s release, charted on the globally acclaimed American music and entertainment magazine, Billboard World Albums chart at #15.

It currently sits alongside resounding hits albums such as Asake’s Mr Money With The Vibe, WizKid’s Made In Lagos, among several topshot albums.

This feat is only hardcore proof to the immense skill, talents and years of experience cultivated by the ace DJ. We cant wait for the volume 2 insertion and the next event he’ll pop up at behind the turntables thios holiday season!

There’s nothing minor about DJ Mynor indeed! Stream his latest mix across all online music platforms and get interactive with him across his socials.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.