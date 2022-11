Stonebwoy on the necks of GFA for exempting deserving players due to #PaytoPlay

The 2022 Qatar world cup season is upon us now and counties participating have announced the final call up of players including Ghana but it seems Stonebwoy isn’t pleased.

Various social media platforms have been inundated with reactions to the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup released on Monday, November 14, 2022, with Stonebwoy leveling bribery allegations against the people in charge.

The renowned Reggae/Dancehall musician in a tweet called out the Ghana Football Association (GFA), insisting that some players deserved to be in the squad but were ignored.

There are players who are supposed to be in the squad who are not here because of #PayToPlay

@ghanafaofficial why? pic.twitter.com/LJPC5Kqopg — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) November 14, 2022

“There are players who are supposed to be in the squad who are not here because of #PayToPlay,” Stonebwoy tweeted without any evidence as he demanded an explanation from the GFA.

With 10 days away from the team’s first group game, Black Stars coach Otto Addo named Ghana’s final squad for the tournament scheduled for Qatar.

Injuries have ravaged the squad as goalkeepers, Richard Ofori, Jojo Wollacott, and Baba Iddrisu have all been ruled out.

It, however, has familiar faces such as Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, and the like.

There was no room for Mubarak Wakaso, Jeffery Schlupp, Stephan Ambroissius, Majeed Ashimeru, and Yeboah among others. Ghana have been placed in group H with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

Coach Otto Addo is confident that the Black Stars will be able to push through and make it out of the group. Meanwhile, Otto Addo has refused to give details of why some players were not included in the squad.

Speaking to the media after the unveiling, the coach said those who are not in the squad know why they didn’t make it.

“As a principle, I don’t like to do to others what I don’t want to be done to me. The team is like a family and whatever happens stays in the family. The players who did not make the squad know why they did not make it. I have spoken to them,” the 47-year-old remarked.

