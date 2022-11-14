Ghana Wake Up! Don’t sleep on Wendy Shay’s epic ‘Enigma’ EP!

Since the arrival of her latest Enigma extended play, Wendy Shay has been on the minds and hearts of many with her bold move to drop her EP on the same day as Sarkodie’s Jamz album.

One would have thought the EP would not gain traction online due to the timing. Mainly because the EP was released on the same date prolific rapper, Sarkodie released his Jamz album.

Many netizens have taken to the popular social media platform Twitter to shower praises on the musician and commend her for putting together a great project.

The album, which was initially scheduled to be released on Friday, October 21, 2022, was rescheduled due to a management decision.

She has weathered the storm and gained massive respect and love for the level of thought and diligence that went in to the production and lyrical structure of each song on the EP.

It’s best experienced and not read about. Feed your ears with enigmatic sounds from Ghana’s only verified music queen!

