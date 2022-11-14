fbpx
Don’t Judge Me! Eno Barony opts for a practical & relatable feature with Dee Wills for next single

Fun fact: both acts grew up in Christian homes with their fathers being pastors.

Don't Judge Me! Eno Barony opts for a practical & relatable feature with Dee Wills for next single
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Coming off the fast selling nature of true life experiences, Eno Barony has opted for the son of Archbishop Nicolas Duncan-Williams, Daniel Duncan-Williams aka Dee Wills for her newest jam; ‘Don’t Judge Me.

The interesting element projecting the buzz of this collaboration stems from the fact that both musicians grew up in typical Christian homes with their fathers being pastors.

Eno Barony was born Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom at Tema, to father, Reverend Abraham Nyame Adom and mother, Mrs Rebecca Nyame Adom while Dee Wills’s father, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, is the presiding archbishop and general overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry, headquartered in Accra, Ghana.

The title of the song, Don’t Judge Me, makes it obvious the duo will kick back against critics who judge them for taking on the secular stands irrespective of their religious background.

Ghanaians have since taken to social media to register their assertions concerning the song which is set to be dropped next week.

Information indicates the visual for the song is already in line and set to drop on the same day the official audio will be released.

