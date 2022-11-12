Iphxne Dj debuts with ‘BP’ featuring DarkoVibes

Ghanaian born DJ, Iphxne DJ has announces the release of his new single ‘BP’ with Superstar artist DarkoVibes, scheduled for 11th Nov,2022

BP is an Afrobeats sound with very smooth electric piano chords and swings of the saxophone, on a very progressive and slanted beat timing for about 3mins.

Iphxne Dj is a Ghanaian Dj whose real name is Nai Amonsah Mensah Otoo(born 6 April 1995). He began his career in March 2017 and has headlined major Ghanaian concerts.

Iphxne Dj became prominent after being the first ever Dj to play a full set on a mobile device on the 2019 BOILER ROOM held in Ghana. He is currently one of the most sort after Djs in Ghana and also, the fastest rising Djs to ever hit the music industry.

Iphxne Dj is the only Dj who has made a career from playing music strictly off his iPhone.

Iphxne Dj has had his mixes featured on Bbc 1 radio in the Uk in 2020 as well. In 2021 however, Iphxne Dj has been seen a number of times in different countries playing music for one of the biggest names in African Music, Wizkid.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.