Kwabena Kwabena summons KiDi, Sefa, Tog, Jamar, Tulenkey, Trigmatic & Quamina MP for 6th Studio Album; Fa Me Saa

Legendary Ghanaian highlife musician and performer Kwabena Kwabena has released his sixth studio album titled Fa Me Saa.

The prolific writer and dynamic singer whose silky voice and enticing melodies have appealed to fans for over a decade have released on this day, 11 November a new body of work.

Christened ‘Fa me Saa’, the new album is a 14-tracked project that extended 8 invitations to other acts to feature on. Adding a contemporary feel and a youthful audience to this album features rappers Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, Tulenkey and D Black.

A quartet of singers on the album also are Trigmatic, Sefa, and lynx label mates Kidi and Adina. Surprisingly dancehall heavyweight and African superstar Shatta Wale was also featured on the album which has been made available on all digital streaming platforms.

The star-studded tracklist boasts of songs like Sweetie, Focus, and Konkonsa among many others.

Stream Fa Me Saa by Kwabena kwabena here.

