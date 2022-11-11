Black Sherif to host first initiation ceremony for all cult members at Mozama Disco this December!

High-flying Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif has announced his debut flagship concert themed ‘Mozama Disco’ slated for Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Mozama Disco is an art of life for the youth of Ghana and beyond. A combination of various arts forms with music and fashion at its heart.

A true representation of the diverse backgrounds making up the army of Blacko Tribe. Mozama Disco is also intended to inculcate a spirit of adventure, co-operation, creation of excellence in the domain of art and culture and feelings of fraternity, patriotism, unity and brotherhood with a power packed production and visual experience line up of professionals and artists for your pleasure.

Black sherif released his much anticipated album, The Villain I Never Was’ which is currently enjoying massive streams and good reviews across the digital stream platform spectrum

For more information visit: mozamadisco.com

