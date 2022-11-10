fbpx
How Okese 1 scaled his father’s wall only to meet him dead!

How Okese 1 scaled his father's wall only to meet him dead!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

On the 4th of November 2022, viral hitmaker, Okese1 was met with the sad news of the death of his father who had passed on inside his residence.

Okese 1 jumped the wall to make it into his father’s house to see him dɛad. Apparently the father had passed away alone in his room without no one knowing.

With a wild dog in the house, neighbors and family members couldn’t enter to even check why he wasn’t answering their calls. They had to call his son Okese 1 who had to scale the wall into the house to confirm the demise of his father.

Video from the scene has hit social media and it’s very emotional. After getting his father to be conveyed to the mortuary, Okese 1 took to Twitter to post “Rest in perfect peace Dad”.

