Bayku spotlights our true origins on latest album; Warrior King

Warrior King is a project that represents my process of Re- membering. Re-membering who Bayku is. Re-membering where we come from (hence the name), and re-membering most importantly what really matters on this wild ride.”

Those are the words Bayku uses to describe his new album ‘Warrior King’ when asked to in a few sentences. Warrior king which is in fact the meaning of the word Ghana, is a sonic melting pot of ingredients which can only have been procured from his years of song writing, spent between Ghana, Atlanta, And London.

With the intro unapologetically ordering us to ‘Find your frequency, and never stop’ the album sounds off with a Battle Cry called ‘Wednesday Born’ FT Kweku AFro, and meanders through seemingly effortless switches of emotions and opinions, on records such as the energy driven ‘Min Ye Biem’ FT Reggie Rockstone, or the afro drill heavy ‘Sake of Money’ FT the God MC M.anifest. Bayku also manages to hone in and focus on different interpretations of love, a key focal point, which he expresses on records like ‘We Give Thanks’, and the bass drum beating ‘Unpopular Opinion’, FT Ghana’s golden girl Adina Thembi.

It appears Warrior King seeks to expose the listener to the paradox between local and foreign approaches, blending both together, all the while asking that you shed your limitations, and just vibe out.

Bayku Shares Unpopular Opinion On New Joint Featuring Adina Thembi

With ‘Sake Of Money’ still reverberating in the background of parties and conversations; Bayku wastes no time as he releases the second single off his “Warrior King” debut, ‘Unpopular Opinion’ Ft Ghanaian Songstress Adina. Taking a sharp turn from the hard bumping grit, offered by ‘Sake Of Money’, this duet, instead is an ode to the pursuit of love, in a world that loves everything.

What remains consistent to the Warrior Music are the signature hard African drums, however, what becomes immediately evident is Bayku’s vocal diversity, as he melodically glides back and forth with Adina proclaiming “ An Unpopular opinion don’t care if you think I’m sinning, we’ve been sinning before sinning was cool, just wanna know about love”.

Adina also in prime form does not fail to impress, showing vocally why she is considered Ghana’s golden girl, hitting notes only reserved for the best shower singers amongst us.

A true beauty and the beast performance, these two seemingly opposite vibes come together to make a beautifully balanced display of hard and soft.

Something that everyone regardless of where you fit in that spectrum will feel. Bayku has officially entered the fray, and it’s safe to say, “Warrior King” with the look of the second single, is shaping up to be something extremely ground shaking!

