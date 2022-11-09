fbpx
Top Stories

How a Black Sherif inspired lyric has become the secret ingredient to Nigeria’s current #1 chart topper!

It ain't complete if it lacks a pinch of raw Ghanaian jollof sauce!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
How a Black Sherif inspired lyric has become the secret ingredient to Nigeria's current #1 chart topper!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Borrowing a line from Black Sherif’s Kwaku The Traveller, Tiwa Savage has ascended charts with her latest Asake-assisted ‘Loaded’ single themed on her leaked sextape.

Tiwa Savage has patronized Black Sherif’s lyrics to boldly speak about her infamous leaked sex tape.

Last year in October, a video of the Nigerian singer in a sexual affair surfaced online. Before the video leaked, Tiwa Savage during an interview on New York-based radio station, Power 105.1, disclosed that she is being blackmailed with her sex tape.

I am not going to call it a sex tape but it’s a tape between me and the person I am dating right now. I’m not gonna have somebody blackmail for doing something that is natural,” she told the host, Angie Martinez.

A few days later, the tape was released in October 2021. In the video, Tiwa Savage’s face was captured in the filmed act by her partner said to be one of the “big boys” in Nigeria who is friends with the likes of Davido.

A year later, Tiwa addressed the leaked tape in her song titled ‘Loaded’. The song that features Asake sees Tiwa singing that “ex tape o le baye mi je (sex tape can’t spoil my life), igadun kekere yen (that small enjoyment)“.

As part of her lyrics, she also employed Black Sherif’s ‘who never fuck up, hands in the air’ lyrics from his Kwaku The Traveller song to speak about her leaked tape. ‘Na who never fuck, hands in the air,” she sang in the video

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Black Sherif finally set for his London headliner on November 18!

Black Sherif finally set for his London headliner on November 18!

6 days ago
Ghana's Stormzy featured on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack album!

Ghana’s Stormzy featured on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack album!

6 days ago
Lynx Entertainment finally clears the air on Kuami Eugene's rumored exit

Lynx Entertainment finally clears the air on Kuami Eugene’s rumored exit

6 days ago
I was depressed, almost stripped naked in public, confined in a sanitarium for 2 weeks - 'Shush' hitmaker, OV reveals

I was depressed, almost stripped naked in public, confined in a sanitarium for 2 weeks – ‘Shush’ hitmaker, OV reveals

1 week ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker