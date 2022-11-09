How a Black Sherif inspired lyric has become the secret ingredient to Nigeria’s current #1 chart topper!

Last year in October, a video of the Nigerian singer in a sexual affair surfaced online. Before the video leaked, Tiwa Savage during an interview on New York-based radio station, Power 105.1, disclosed that she is being blackmailed with her sex tape.

“I am not going to call it a sex tape but it’s a tape between me and the person I am dating right now. I’m not gonna have somebody blackmail for doing something that is natural,” she told the host, Angie Martinez.

A few days later, the tape was released in October 2021. In the video, Tiwa Savage’s face was captured in the filmed act by her partner said to be one of the “big boys” in Nigeria who is friends with the likes of Davido.

A year later, Tiwa addressed the leaked tape in her song titled ‘Loaded’. The song that features Asake sees Tiwa singing that “ex tape o le baye mi je (sex tape can’t spoil my life), igadun kekere yen (that small enjoyment)“.

As part of her lyrics, she also employed Black Sherif’s ‘who never fuck up, hands in the air’ lyrics from his Kwaku The Traveller song to speak about her leaked tape. ‘Na who never fuck, hands in the air,” she sang in the video

