Elon Musk kicks out Medikal from Twitter for impersonating Nana Addo without issuing a ‘Parody’ disclaimer

This was after several social media users reported him for impersonation

Photo Credit: /Google Images

Following new term and conditions initiated by the new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, has been permanently suspended for allegedly impersonating the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The suspension, made official on November 9, 2022, by the bird application, currently shows a blank account on the artiste’s page, with the notice, ‘Account Suspended,’ welcoming people visiting it.

This was after several social media users reported the ‘Stubborn Academy’ artiste for impersonation, giving the new owner, Elon Musk, no choice but to immediately take action and suspend the artiste from his app.

On November 6, 2022, Elon Musk shared a tweet forewarning users that he would suspend any account purporting other people.

“Going Forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ permanently suspended.”

Reacting to the post, social media users have shared several reactions commiserating with the artiste, while others have mocked him for acting ‘dumb’.

A user said, “Them say Medikal has been suspended by the new IGP of Twitter, Lmao you people.”

Another said, “If you give Elon Musk a chance, he go use you do scapegoat. Medikal committed himself y’all need to free Beno cos he was joking.”

“Medikal was the first celebrity to be arrested under Dampare, As Twitter too get new IGP, en too take do Medikal, Obolo people ankasa dem dey pri,” another added.

