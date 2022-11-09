fbpx
Down Low! Sablar hits up DarkoVibes for new banger

Photo Credit: /Google Images

Ghanaian singer Sablar is riding on the high waves as he drops another banger featuring DarkoVibes titled ‘Down Low’.

The new single follows his amapiano single Virus; a single that showed the singer’s rich range.

Down Low is a single filled with vibes and happy moments as Sablar takes us on a love journey.

He doesn’t take us on this journey alone as he is assisted by another melody connoisseur in the person of DarkoVibes.

The highly-rated singer brings his sauce and touches to the single.

Produced by Tema’s very own KaySo, Down Low is all sorts of jam. A cocktail of afrobeats and the Caribbean swing – definitely a dance floor favourite.  

“Down Low is a song for all the good moments and vibes. I had fun creating this record with my brother DarkoVibes,” Sablar shared.

Down Low is out now on all streaming platforms, stream now!

