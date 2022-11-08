Okyeame Kwame & son put Ghana on the map with their Hollywood & Disney+ Christmas movie debut

Okyeame Kwame and his son Sir Bota have made their debut in a new Disney Plus Christmas movie titled Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays.

The Christmas movie is a story about the popular US Acapella group, Pentatonix, and will premiere on December 2, 2022.

Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, and his son, Sir Bota, were captured in the video adorned in colourful Kente from the motherland as they displayed rich culture.

The veteran rapper who is one of the few Ghanaian artists who has sustained his relevance in the mainstream over two decades have always portrayed his love for the Ghanaian culture.

The high-profile movie, which will seize the moment this Yuletide, featured scenes that exhibited other Ghanaian cultures, including the popular Takoradi masquerade, and some shots at the popular Makola market.

Making the announcement on his social media, the Rap Doctor wrote; My son @sirkwamebota wrote a letter to @PTXofficial come and experience the rich culture of Ghana. And they sent @DisneyPlus to come through. Full video will be out on Dec.2nd. Thank you @hollyjaneritchie and @Kojopokublaze for making this happen.

Pentatonix: Around The World For The Holidays told the story of how the popular music group lot inspiration to record their annual holiday album.

It covers their journey of discovering holiday traditions from Pentatonix fans from Ghana, Japan, Mexico, and other countries after experiencing a setback when their manager locks them in a magical mailroom.

