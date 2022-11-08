Empress Gifty headlines ‘Hallelujah Dubai’ this November!

Ghana’s ravishing Gospel minstrel, Empress Gifty is poised to headline Hallelujah Dubai kind courtesy Zion Praise Team & The Church of Pentecost UAE.

The worship concert is set to unpack on the 13th of November, 2022 at 4pm prompt inside the church auditorium at Al Qusais Industrial 1, opposite Zulekha Hospital, Dubai.

Expect a thrilling time of intense worship and exuberant praise with the ever anointed & energetic Empress Gifty as she is flanked by a host of supporting ministers.

The night will also host the ministries of Nana Addo, T-Baiden, Ceci Bee, Isaac Atuahene, COP Choir, Dcn, Fellix and Minister Boadi Acheampong.

The gathering is under the theme, “Possessing the nations through Heavenly Praise and Worship” (2 Chron 20: 20)

One fact is for sure, Duani will never be the same again as the heavens kiss the earth!

