Asamoah Gyan & Kiaani insert official Black Stars world cup banger; Turn Up Remix

This is the second collaboration between Asamoah Gyan and Kiaani

8 hours ago
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Part-time artiste and Former Black Stars striker and team captain, Asamoah Gyan has recorded a new banger ‘Turn Up Remix’ to build euphoria and rally support for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The song dubbed ‘Turn Up Remix’ is to motivate the Black Stars and supporters for the FIFA World Cup, which would begin on November 20 to December 18, 2022.

The song features Afrobeats singer Kiaani, the original song “Turn Up” was released earlier this year.

This is the second collaboration between Asamoah Gyan and Kiaani, the first song was titled ‘ungrateful’, which made waves in the music industry.

However, Gyan known for his goal scoring prowess also had mild music career and as he collaborated with Castro on the popular “African Girls” song after the 2010 World Cup.

Asamoah Gyan posted on his Twitter page saying “The Anthem for the FIFA World Cup is here let’s go Ghana!”.

