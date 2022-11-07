Pass Your Ball! Ay eL unveils new project with Larruso

Apple Lyf Music front liner Ay eL, and the ‘Midnight’ hit-maker Larruso links up for a mind-blowing tune dubbed “Pass Your Ball”.

“Pass Your Ball” as the name goes is a love masterpiece for all ages and Ay eL always deliver whenever she comes through.We hope you enjoy this song as much as Ay eL and the whole team does.

Pass Your Ball was produced, mixed and mastered by Ghana’s very own GigzBeatz with video production by Director Cray.

She released her first single “Yawa” which gained lots of stream and recognition this year. Larruso never fails with delivery and he did magic magic on this masterpiece.

Born Mercy Tanowaa Nyampong known professionally in showbiz as Ay el (Adwoa Laylow), is a recording and performing Ghanaian singer, a musician recognized by her debut single “Yawa”, with afrobeats as her major genre.

Ay eL holds a unique sound that defines her only. She is a product of Tema Secondary School where she studied General Science.

For almost half a year in the music scene, she is currently on her second release and we can’t wait to see her performing very well from this release onwards.

Link to Song – https://fanlink.to/PassYourBall

Social Media

Instagram : https://instagram.com/ayel_musik

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ayelmusik

Twitter : https://twitter.com/adwoalaylow21

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.