fbpx
Top Stories

Highlights of Piesie Esther’s epic 20th anniversary concert: Money Spraying gala, creative skit, star-studded & sold out AICC

By far the best Gospel event this year powered by Gospel360Africa!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Highlights of Piesie Esther's epic 20th anniversary concert: Money Spraying gala, creative skit, star-studded & sold out AICC
Photo Credit: /Google Images

It’s no surprise that Piesie Esther is currently the talk of town after hosting an all round excellent event to commemorate her 20th year in Gospel music ministry!

Ghanaian Gospel singer, Piesie Esther, put up a spectacular grand entry at her 25th-anniversary concert held at the Accra International Conference Centre on November 6th, 2022.

In a stage performance that depicted her transition from a struggling peasant into a successful woman, the ‘Waye Me Yie’ hitmaker caught the attention of the audience from the word go.

Piesie Esther arrived on stage dressed like a slave farmer with a basket in hand and while on stage, she lamented about her struggles to some of her peers dressed in similar costumes, even as she prayed to God for a change in her life.

She recited fervent prayers and in what looked like God’s visitation upon her life, her entire costume changed into a beautiful white gown.

Obviously thrilled by such a performance, patrons gave her a resounding applause and cheers.

There were several instances where people walked up to her on stage and interrupted her delivery by spraying wads of hard currency in diverse denominations.

The literally had to take breaks to clear out the ‘money carpet’ that she stood to minster on for over 7 instances during the entire event as other acts also had their fare share such as Obaapa Christy, Moses OK and Tagoe Sisters.

Despite the current economic situation, patrons truly showed up to express their love for Piesie in their numbers as the entire main hall of the Accra International Conference Centre got filled to its capacity with hundreds more left standing- an impeccable feat for a ticketed gospel event! The Gospel industry is truly thriving and investors/sponsors ought to capitalize on it!

The likes of the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare; Rev. Owusu Bempah, Ernest Opoku Jnr., Obaapa Christy, Roselyn Ngissah, and many other celebrities were present to show support to the Gospel singer.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

My siblings show massive love to me; Nana Agradaa bought megaphones for preachers, posted Gospel on her status - Piesie Esther ahead of 20th anniversary concert this Sunday!

My siblings show massive love to me – Piesie Esther ahead of 20th anniversary concert this Sunday!

6 days ago
Your goliaths seems to cease not but so shall your victories over them never cease - Stonebwoy consoles Davido over son's death

Your goliaths seems to cease not but so shall your victories over them never cease – Stonebwoy consoles Davido over son’s death

6 days ago
Gyakie & Stonebwoy blaze the trail for 2022 Afrochella with thrilling performances in South Africa

Gyakie & Stonebwoy blaze the trail for 2022 Afrochella with thrilling performances in South Africa

6 days ago
Kirani Ayat turns up the heat with debut album; Aisha’s Sun

GTA reaches agreement with Kirani Ayat over content use

1 week ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker