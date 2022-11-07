Highlights of Piesie Esther’s epic 20th anniversary concert: Money Spraying gala, creative skit, star-studded & sold out AICC

It’s no surprise that Piesie Esther is currently the talk of town after hosting an all round excellent event to commemorate her 20th year in Gospel music ministry!

Ghanaian Gospel singer, Piesie Esther, put up a spectacular grand entry at her 25th-anniversary concert held at the Accra International Conference Centre on November 6th, 2022.

In a stage performance that depicted her transition from a struggling peasant into a successful woman, the ‘Waye Me Yie’ hitmaker caught the attention of the audience from the word go.

Piesie Esther arrived on stage dressed like a slave farmer with a basket in hand and while on stage, she lamented about her struggles to some of her peers dressed in similar costumes, even as she prayed to God for a change in her life.

She recited fervent prayers and in what looked like God’s visitation upon her life, her entire costume changed into a beautiful white gown.

Obviously thrilled by such a performance, patrons gave her a resounding applause and cheers.

There were several instances where people walked up to her on stage and interrupted her delivery by spraying wads of hard currency in diverse denominations.

The literally had to take breaks to clear out the ‘money carpet’ that she stood to minster on for over 7 instances during the entire event as other acts also had their fare share such as Obaapa Christy, Moses OK and Tagoe Sisters.

Despite the current economic situation, patrons truly showed up to express their love for Piesie in their numbers as the entire main hall of the Accra International Conference Centre got filled to its capacity with hundreds more left standing- an impeccable feat for a ticketed gospel event! The Gospel industry is truly thriving and investors/sponsors ought to capitalize on it!

The likes of the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare; Rev. Owusu Bempah, Ernest Opoku Jnr., Obaapa Christy, Roselyn Ngissah, and many other celebrities were present to show support to the Gospel singer.

