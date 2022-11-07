Herby puts up a memorable performance on TV3 Ghana’s Mentor XI

This weekend’s Mentor XI saw Herby put up an astonishing performance that did not go unnoticed by the audience, the judges, and the country at large.

Herby who opened this years Mentor XI as a first performer on the reality show put up a standing ovation performance with Lucky Dube’s “Don’t Cry”.

Last Saturday, after his performance legendary Kwabena Kwabena said to him “Herby don’t think about someone going to judge just feel free and do you”

The message helped a lot because it unleashed the beast in him and I bet you are going enjoy him henceforth – manager Zeal Governor confirms.

