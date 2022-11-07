Checkout tracklist & features on Sarkodie’s upcoming JAMZ album this Friday!

The ‘landlord’ Sarkodie is about to put the entire globe on standstill as he has unveiled tracklist and features on his upcoming Jamz album and it’s all you’ve imagined and more!

While “Jamz” will be Sarkodie’s seventh studio album, it features some top Ghanaian and Nigerian artists, along with sensational Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif.

Since Blacko’s entry into the music scene, the ‘Kwaku the Traveler’ artiste sparked excitement among netizens who looked forward to a collaboration between Sarkodie and himself.

#CountDown is on ! JAMZ Playlist|| Get ready to update your playlist this Friday … your long drive this weekend is sorted 🔥😊 … This project is like enjoying the best playlist by your fav DJ … 4 days to go #Jamzalbum pic.twitter.com/xg7urDCcy8 — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) November 7, 2022

That wish wasn’t far-fetched when the father of two finally composed a song with the young artiste.

With ten songs on the Jamz album, the Sark Nation Boss, aside from Blacko had the likes of Cina Soul, Oxlade, Joe Boy, Lojay, Kranium, and King Promise, among others, featuring in some of his songs.

Ahead of his album release, the ‘Non-Living Things’ artistes released a new single titled ‘Labadi’ ahead of his upcoming Jamz album.

‘Labadi’ featured King Promise and Nigerian producer, DJ Coublon, who worked on the rapper’s ‘Non-Living Thing’.

The song has a blend of mid-tempo Afrobeats and Amapiano rhythms, which gives fans the notion that Sark’s other tracks will be equally good.

