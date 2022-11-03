Lynx Entertainment finally clears the air on Kuami Eugene’s rumored exit

After allowing several rumors to be speculated across the media, Lynx Entertainment has finally released an official statement to address Kuami Eugene’s rumored exit from the label and his new family, EMPIRE.

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been speculations that Kuami Eugene has exited Lynx Entertainment after 5 years.

The “Takeaway” hitmaker subsequently announced that he has now joined EMPIRE and is gearing up to release his first single.

Although there were no official statements from both parties on his exit, the C.E.O of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah has finally broken his silence.

In a new press statement, Richie revealed that Kuami Eugene is still very much under Lynx Entertainment, and that the decision to partner with EMPIRE was the brain child of Lynx.

“Lynx Entertainment is delighted to announce that it has inked a deal with EMPIRE to work on the project of one of Ghana’s most commercially successful acts, Kuami Eugene.This new strategic partnership will see the 2020 Ghana Music Awards ‘Artiste of the Year’ expand his horizons as he takes on the world with his music,” the statement read.

“Since 2021, Lynx Entertainment has been working closely with EMPIRE; a leading and innovative global label, distributor, and publisher in maximizing opportunities and value for its artistes,” the statement added.

According to Richie, the alliance between Lynx and EMPIRE will project Kuami Eugene’s talent to the international market.

“Kuami Eugene’s deal emphasizes the Ghana-based label’s trailblazing role in the African music industry since 2007. This pathbreaking alliance will aim at projecting the career of the talented and hardworking singer & songwriter on the international market,”

