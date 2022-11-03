fbpx
Top Stories

Lynx Entertainment finally clears the air on Kuami Eugene’s rumored exit

It's a partnership not an exit! Stream his new SINGLE here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Lynx Entertainment finally clears the air on Kuami Eugene's rumored exit
Photo Credit: /Google Images

After allowing several rumors to be speculated across the media, Lynx Entertainment has finally released an official statement to address Kuami Eugene’s rumored exit from the label and his new family, EMPIRE.

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been speculations that Kuami Eugene has exited Lynx Entertainment after 5 years.

The “Takeaway” hitmaker subsequently announced that he has now joined EMPIRE and is gearing up to release his first single.

Although there were no official statements from both parties on his exit, the C.E.O of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah has finally broken his silence.

In a new press statement, Richie revealed that Kuami Eugene is still very much under Lynx Entertainment, and that the decision to partner with EMPIRE was the brain child of Lynx.

“Lynx Entertainment is delighted to announce that it has inked a deal with EMPIRE to work on the project of one of Ghana’s most commercially successful acts, Kuami Eugene.This new strategic partnership will see the 2020 Ghana Music Awards ‘Artiste of the Year’ expand his horizons as he takes on the world with his music,” the statement read.

“Since 2021, Lynx Entertainment has been working closely with EMPIRE; a leading and innovative global label, distributor, and publisher in maximizing opportunities and value for its artistes,” the statement added.

According to Richie, the alliance between Lynx and EMPIRE will project Kuami Eugene’s talent to the international market.

“Kuami Eugene’s deal emphasizes the Ghana-based label’s trailblazing role in the African music industry since 2007. This pathbreaking alliance will aim at projecting the career of the talented and hardworking singer & songwriter on the international market,”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

List Of Winners - 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK

List Of Winners – 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK

3 days ago
45 by Black Sherif

2022 Week 43: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Larruso's new LP echoes "Sounds from the Slums"

Larruso’s new LP echoes “Sounds from the Slums”

5 days ago
Amakye Dede, Rex Omar, Efya, Samini billed for 10th-anniversary concert of African Legends Night

Amakye Dede, Rex Omar, Efya, Samini billed for 10th-anniversary concert of African Legends Night

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker