I got “Lost in Rome” but “I’m Back” with a bang! – Boy Wadon breaks hiatus with a double single release

American-based ace Ghanaian talent, Boy Wadon has returned to the scene with a double single release; I’m Back & the Lasmid-assisted Lost In Rome singles.

Poised to show off the immersive gifting that resides within him, Boy Wadon is set to captivate your auditory canals with sonic masterpieces unlike you’ve ever heard before.

I’m Back is already a hit banger produced by Mix Master Garzy that announces the triumphant return of the eclectic rapper.

It’s filled with nostalgic hiplife bass lines and catchy hooks which will easily get you rapping along like nobody’s business.

Also, under the auspices of P Money Rekordz, Boy Wadon has inserted this afro highlife infusion for the ‘Gyal dem’ dubbed, Lost In Rome which was produced by Kaywa.

As to who exactly was Lost In Rome, you’d have to listen to find out as the lovers’ jam oozes the intricacies of a long-distance relationship and the explosive emotions generated from uniting with a loved one.

Lasmid’s serenading vocals on the hook and choruses give the jam a befitting compliment to Wadon’s bars, making it an overall masterpiece.

Stream Lost In Rome here – https://album.link/s/2iEqr0yXPyfuAEDCmGHBse

Commenting on the double single release, Boy Wadon stated, “I’m back with the biggest comeback in Ghana Music as I’ve recorded songs with High Spirit and 2MG Music.

“I got the strongest videos hitting your screens soon. Ghana music is the best and will never be trash as some musicians see it. Ghana music has given much success to the youth of Ghana and is a branch of Ghana Music making it big in America”.

Stream I’m Back here – https://album.link/s/1yB9570MoPcZ8siYql3FLt

Get ready for a whirlwind of sonic goodness with these two releases. Stream across all online stores and get interactive with Boy Wadon across his socials.

Connect with Boy Wadon;

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/boy.wadon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Boywadon_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/boywadon1

