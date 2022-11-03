Ghana’s Stormzy featured on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack album!

It seems not only Amaarae got a shot at the Black Panther experience but also our very own Stormzy has been featured on “Interlude” off the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack album.

The new Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is coming soon. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, Roc Nation Records, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records have shared the details of the soundtrack album.

In addition to the Rihanna single “Lift Me Up,” the soundtrack features Future, Burna Boy, Tems, Stormzy, Fireboy DML, Ckay, E-40, PinkPantheress, Rema, and more. Find the tracklist below.

Director Ryan Coogler, composer Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis (chief creative officer at Def Jam), and Dave Jordan produced the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack album.

“Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice,” Göransson said in a statement. “If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story.

Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits U.S. theaters on Friday, November 11. It’s the sequel to Ryan Coogler’s Academy Award–nominated movie Black Panther. Kendrick Lamar helmed the 2018 film’s soundtrack, which featured music by Lamar, SZA, the Weeknd, Anderson .Paak, Jorja Smith, James Blake, and more.

See tracklist below.

01 Rihanna: “Lift Me Up”

02 DBN Gogo / Sino Msolo / Kamo Mphela / Young Stunna / Busiswa: “Love & Loyalty (Believe)”

03 Burna Boy: “Alone”

04 Tems: “No Woman No Cry”

05 Vivir Quintana / Mare Advertencia: “Árboles Bajo el Mar”

06 Foudeqush / Ludwig Göransson: “Con la Brisa”

07 Snow tha Product: “La Vida” [ft. E-40]08 Stormzy: “Interlude”

09 Fireboy DML: “Coming Back for You”

10 Tobe Nwigwe / Fat Nwigwe: “They Want It, but No Performed”

11 ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik: “Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one”

12 OG Dayv: “Limoncello” [ft. Future]13 Ckay: “Anya Mmiri” [ft. PinkPantheress]14 Bloody Civilian: “Wake Up” [ft. Rema]15 Alemán: “Pantera” [ft. Rema]16 DBN Gogo / Sino Msolo / Kamo Mphela / Young Stunna / Busiswa: “Jele”

17 Blue Rojo: “Inframundo”

18 Calle x Vida / Foudeqush: “No Digas Mi Nombre”

19 Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot: “Mi Pueblo”

