Black Sherif finally set for his London headliner on November 18!

After several reschedules and postponements, Africa’s current most wanted artiste, Black Sherif is all set for his first headline concert in London.

As the leader of the new school, Black Sherif not only wanted to simply perform to his fans abroad but wanted it done with excellence hence, took time to rrepare for the epic and historic performance that is about to take place soon.

He puts on just the renowned DJ Semtex & Narx – the rest of time will be just himself and the fans jamming to all hit features and songs on his debut The Villain I Never Was album.

Get ready for Blacko on the 18th of November, at Koko in London! All tickets purchased earlier are still valid and tickets are still available for purchase at Livenation.co.uk or Ticketmaster.co.uk

