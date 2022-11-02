Shatta Wale, Kelvyn Boy and DopeNation feature on Gold Up’s new album

Ghana top shots, Shatta Wale, Kelvyn Boy and DopeNation have been featured on Gold Up’s Introduction album, their second international album.

For many, music is simply a form of entertainment and enjoyment; but for Gold Up, music is a place to build a community and enable transformation. For this Dj & production duo, it has also been a place for enlightenment and growth.

As they reflect on how they arrived at this point – producing an album featuring many of their idols – they’ve realized that nothing in this life arrives before it’s time.

‘Introduction’ is the second heavy hitting international album from Gold Up. This project is a culmination of hours of hard work, blood, sweat and tears of joy, mostly.

With the aim to reawaken dancehall fans on the international scene; to be diverse and create cross-cultural connections, ‘Introduction’ comprises 14 tracks, each carrying its own unique flare and flavour.

Taking inspiration from a myriad of genres, Gold Up infused Dancehall with Latin Music, Afrobeats, Reggaeton and even Electronic Music.

Available on every platform now, the album is jam-packed with the most iconic and influential voices of our time. ‘Introduction’ has a fresh balance between new generation and veteran artists, striking a line-up that creates echoes across the globe.

Artists such as Laa Lee, Shatta Wale, Charly Black, Elephant Man, Beenie Man, Kelvyn Boy and El Villanord didn’t miss the chance to drop hits on every vibrant, upbeat rhythm.

‘Introduction’ is the album that serves as a look into a new chapter where fans can get to know Gold Up better.

The album already enter iTunes charts in Canada #1, USA #6, Germany #1, Nigeria #1, Ghana #3.

