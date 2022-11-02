Relive the vibrant days of Hiplife with Okra Tom Dawidi’s Reggie Rockstone assisted tune; You No Get Money

Okra Tom Dawidi is out with one of his hits on Boomplay and across all online stores dubbed, ‘You No Get Money’ which features the Hiplife grand papa himself, Reggie Rockstone.

It’s no doubt that he has played his part in the hiplife story and yet Okra Tom Dawidi is still serving us with bangers!

It’s definitely a piece that is certain to throw you into an immediate mood of nostalgia as Okra resurrects the true Hiplife sound on this tune.

Not surprising that he contracted an ‘OGee’ in the game, Richie Mensah of Lynx Entertainment fame for the production of this masterpiece.

It’s pure bars on bars from start to finish with no time for empty phrases and blabberings that some modern day rap pieces are full of.

He spits on the fact that time is of essence and hence we’ll have to initiate every passion, desire or project we have planned out to execute before procrastination and poverty consumes us.

Good to hear that some of the foundations of Hiplife are still grinding hard and defending the sound till now. Prep up for more doses of dopeness from the camp of the ‘kasaharelist’.

Stream the tune here and get interactive with the ace rapper across his socials here!

