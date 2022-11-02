I was depressed, almost stripped naked in public, confined in a sanitarium for 2 weeks – ‘Shush’ hitmaker, OV reveals

Popularly known as OV, ex-signee of Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group, Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko, has broken her hiatus with her new Shush single and made some damning revelations.

After her contract with Burniton Music Group was terminated after just a year, Ghanaian musician Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko, better known by her stage name OV, has shared some struggles she encountered after she parted ways with them.

OV, who emerged as the winner of MTN Hitmaker in 2018 made headlines a few years ago after her exit from Burniton Music over her looks, which many attributed to hard drugs.

However, in a recent interview with Giovanni on 3FM Drive, OV admitted that she was depressed and battling with her mental health following her exit from Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group.

According to her, the termination of her contract by Stonebwoy hit her hard.

“It was after the exit. It was something that hit me very hard. It got me thinking, ‘Am I not enough? It started giving me doubts about deserving to be on a label. It put me through some state that I will not wish for my enemy. It put me through a lot. I was depressed. It got to a point I stayed away from everybody.”

OV revealed that she had a psychotic break while on tour with another musician. She described how she almost ripped her clothes off and had to be rushed home in an Uber.

The former Bhim Nation and MTN hitmaker winner claimed that she was institutionalized after her depression progressed into a psychotic breakdown that left her paralyzed.

“I was at a friend’s event. When I got there, I felt like something was not right. So I went out. I started feeling a burning sensation and wanted to take off my clothes.

“I was confined for two weeks. It got to a point where they gave me an overdose of the medicine, unknowingly, and I was paralyzed and drooling all over”.

When asked about her purported addiction, OV stated that she had never used narcotic drugs. She attributed her mental ailment to depression. Music, according to OV, also saved her and some mentally challenged people at the sanitarium

OV’s sack from Burniton Music Group in the year 2019 came as a shock to many Ghanaians.

OV, on several occasions constantly claimed that her sacking was for no apparent reason and that she was not at fault, as Ayisha Modi had made Ghanaians believe on social media.

After being away from the music industry for a while, the singer is back to claim her place in the industry with her new single titled “Shush, “which gives a deeper insight into her struggles and salvation.

