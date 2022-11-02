Black Sherif signs first brand ambassadorial deal!

Tipped to be stashing mega deals soon, Black Sherif has successfully confirmed his maiden brand ambassadorial deal with a video advertisement.

Black Sherif, has unveiled his first ever brand deal with cross-border payment app, Chipper Cash and joins Burna Boy as the second African act to become an ambassador to the company.

Black Sherif had made the announcement via his Instagram account with a video campaign that featured him getting a cash transfer from Burna Boy in the midst of playing basketball.

Black Sherif had posted the video with the words “Happy to be part of the chipper family!!”

Black Sherif joins the likes of former Manchester United captain Patrice Evra and Nigerian music stars Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Simi as faces of the brand

2022 has been a great year for Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif. The Konongo native put out successful music projects like the singles Kwaku The Traveler, Soja, and his debut album The Villain I Never Was.

Aside from hitting the hundred-million-mark on streaming platform Boomplay, the songs on the album have garnered considerable views on other digital music platforms while the album entered the Top Albums Debut UK chart, placing tenth barely days after its release.

“It took me everything to give life to this body. The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for.

There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to,” Blacko said about his album released on October 6, 2022.

