Alleged international features on Shatta Wale’s upcoming Gift of God album!

Based off an ongoing heated exposé by both Shatta Wale and his former manager, Bullgod, the latter has dropped what he reveals as a list of features on the former’s highly anticipated Gift of God album.

At least, in a bid to satisfy our hunger, thirst and anticipation for what is to be a groundbreaking album, we present to you a list of possible collaborations to expect on the album, kind courtesy a pissed Bullgod.

Shatta Wale ft. John Legend

(collaboration enabled by your handler in the USA — Lesley of Fantasy Entertainment) Shatta Wale ft. Popcaan

(collaboration enabled by your Godfather and Brands Manager — Deportee) Shatta Wale ft. Vybz Kartel Shatta Wale ft. Naira Marley Shatta Wale ft. Stefflon Don

According to the talent manager, the leader of the Shatta Movement managed to secure some major collaborations with international artiste through the help of some members of his team, including those he has disrespected and fought with.

Explaining why he had to leak the possible song list on the yet-to-be-released album, Bullgod in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb wrote that the fans can no longer be starved because Shatta has held on to the GOG album for over 3 years.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.