Your goliaths seems to cease not but so shall your victories over them never cease – Stonebwoy consoles Davido over son’s death

Ifeanyi, who just turned 3 drowned at his parents’ home in Banana Island, Lagos.

Your goliaths seems to cease not but so shall your victories over them never cease - Stonebwoy consoles Davido over son's death
Photo Credit: /Google Images

In the wake of the sad news of Nigerian Afrobeat global superstar, Davido and his fiancee Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi’s death, Stonebwoy and other Ghanaian acts have expressed their condolences.

They took to their socials together with many fans and well wishers to mourn the little boy Ifeanyi who died on Monday, October 31.

Ifeanyi, who just celebrated his third birthday last week, reportedly drowned at his parents’ home in Banana Island, Lagos.

After the news broke some Nigerian celebrities sympathised with music star, Davido, and his lover, Chioma Rowland, over the death of their son, Ifeanyi.

Also, some Ghanaian celebrities have also reacted to the news and have sent out their condolences to that effect.

Reacting, Stonebwoy stated, “Divine strength and Hope for you brother, Davido. Your goliaths seems to cease not but so shall your victories over them never cease.. Amen”.

