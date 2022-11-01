My siblings show massive love to me – Piesie Esther ahead of 20th anniversary concert this Sunday!

Currently the most sought after Gospel act in Ghana, Piesie Esther has eulogized her siblings & commented on her now embattled acquaintance, Evangelist Mama Pat, ahead of her W’aye Me Yie Concert this Sunday!

The renowned Ghanaian gospel musician has openly praised her siblings for their continuous support in her music career and life. She counts herself fortunate enough and blessed to have wonderful siblings no family in the world can compete with.

According to the “Wa Y3 Me Yie” hit-maker known officially as Mrs. Esther Asiedu, her siblings love themselves so much that, they can never do anything without each one of them.

Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ on the “Legends” Piesie Esther revealed that, as a star and a prominent musician, her siblings value her so highly that they will do everything to make her happy no matter the situation.

“Let me tell you something about my siblings Agyemang; anyone who knows us well will tell you, if they ask for siblings that show massive love to each other, I will raise my hand first. They will do anything for you. I am blessed to have them as my sisters and brother,” she told Agyemang the host of the show.

Furthermore, as a friend of embattled Fetish Priest Nana Agradaa, she has revealed that, even at the time when she had not converted to Christianity, she sponsored men of God with Megaphones to preach the Gospel on the streets across the country.

“At the time she was still a fetish priestess, what I know is that she used to buy Megaphones for people to preach the word of God”. Gospel Musician Piesie Esther who is a known friend of embattled Evangelist Mama Pat has revealed.

According to Piesie Esther who knew Nana Agradaa some years back before she even become popular in the music industry, she is very strong in the Lord and loved God.

“Back then she was someone who loved the word of God. She loved God. I say this to the glory of God, and I’m not lying”, Piesie Esther said this passionately on TV XYZ in an interview MyNewsGh.com monitored.

She further noted that after she reunited with her friend in Accra few years ago and took her contact, she realised that as a Fetish Priestess, Agradaa always posted Gospel music on her WhatsApp status which according to Piesie Esther affirmed her love for God.

“After I took her number I realized that, she always used Gospel music video on her WhatsApp status when she was a fetish Priestess. Then I said to myself that the love of God is in this woman”, Piesie Esther said.

“So anytime I saw her status, I told her I pray that God will call you again, she (Agradaa) kept laughing”, she added.

