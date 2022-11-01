Gyakie & Stonebwoy blaze the trail for 2022 Afrochella with thrilling performances in South Africa

Under the auspices of Culture Management Group, Stonebwoy and Gyakie thrilled patrons at the maiden pop-up event in South Africa ahead of one of Ghana’s biggest annual festivals, Afrochella

The pop-up event, dubbed ‘Road To Afrochella,” saw performances from a lot of South African superstars including the likes of Focalistic, Daliwonga, Young Stunna, Nirvana Nokwe, Venom & Shishiliza, Uncle Party Time, and others.

Ghana was also heavily represented by the likes of Stonebwoy, Gyakie, DJ Pizaro at the event which happened at the Altitude Beach in Johannesburg on 30 October.

Fresh off the classic premiere of his GIDIGBA (Firm and Strong) music video, Stonebwoy thrilled fans in South Africa with an energetic performance.

The internationally recognized dancehall star was joined by fellow Ghanaian star Gyakie for a fun performance at the Altitude Beach.

Pretoria, South Africa 🇿🇦

Homecoming Vibe is 💯💛 pic.twitter.com/wom85ZqcXa — Song Bird (@Gyakie_) October 30, 2022

Stonebwoy, one of the official headliners for Afrochella 2022, entertained South Africans has he performed some of his hit songs to the delight of his South African fans.

Songbird Gyakie also treated the attendees to a sizzling performance of her well-known songs, including her latest release, Something.

The event also featured a live DJ set from popular Ghanaian DJs, DJ Loft and DJ Pizarro. The event was hosted by popular Ghanaian MC, Kojo Manuel, who also was also got the crowd hyped.

The Road to Afrochella was held ahead of Afrochella 2022 which will be headlined by Burna Boy and Stonebwoy in Accra, Ghana, from 28 and 29 December.

The two-day music festival also features Kidi, Medikal, Ayra Starr, DJ Juls, and DJ Loft in addition to over 50 vendors, including 15 businesses specialising in fashion, beauty, and the arts.

The word “AfroFuturism,” which was coined to honour the both past and present of the African diaspora and to offer a positive vision on the future of the next generation, serves as the theme for this year’s festival.

First held in 2017, Afrochella seeks to celebrate diverse African culture and showcase works by emerging creatives, artists and entrepreneurs across the continent. This year, the event will run under the theme AfroFuturism to reflect on the past, explore the future and create a progressive path for the present African diaspora.

