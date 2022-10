List Of Winners – 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK

You voted and the results have been announced. We present to you the full list of winners for the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK.

Find below the list of Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 winners and their respective categories they won in:

HIPLIFE/HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Black Sherif

HIPLIFE/HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR – Kweku The Traveller – Black Sherif

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR – Obiaa – Akwaboah ft. Cina Soul

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Akwaboah

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR – Only You – Celestine Donkor

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Diana Hamilton

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Stonebwoy

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR – Touch It – KiDi

AFROBEATS/AFRO POP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Kelvyn Boy

AFROBEATS/AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR – Sugar Cane – Camidoh ft. Phantom

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR – King Promise – Slow Down

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR – Cina Soul – OMG

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR – Emmanuel Afreh Jnr.

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR – Akwaboah – Obiaa

BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR – Rollies & Cigars – Sarkodie

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR Echoke – S3fa ft. Mr. Drew

NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Black Sherif

MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR – Kwaku The Traveller – Black Sherif

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Black Sherif



AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Burna Boy

UNCOVERED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Esi Bentil

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR – Bad Gyal – Mona 4Reall (Dir. by Rex)

MOST DOMINANT FAN BASE OF THE YEAR – Shatta Movement

UK BASED BEST DJ OF THE YEAR – DJ Fiifii

UK BASED UNCOVERED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Denny

UK BASED AFROBEATS/AFROPOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Eugy

UK BASED AFROBEAT/AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR – Hang Wiv Me – Goldkay

UK BASED HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR – 2 Chains – Headie One

UK BASED HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR Ghana – Ohene

UK BASED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – NSG

UK BASED NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Fresh Andy

UK BASED GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR Shidaa – Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah

UK BASED WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR You Alone – Alice McKenzie

UK BASED GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR – Samuel Sey

UK BASED BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR Makosa – DJ Nore ft Eugy x Quamina MP

UK BASED PRODUCER OF THE YEAR – Juls

BEST GHANAIAN EUROPEAN SONG OF THE YEAR Special – Nana Fofie

BEST GHANAIAN EUROPEAN ARTISTE – DayVybz

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR – Kaywa

ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR – Sad Girlz Love Money Remix – Amarae ft. Moliy & Kali Uchis



UK BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR 2 Chains – Headie One

GHANAIAN CONTEMPORARY ACT – Santrofi

BEST INTERNATIONAL CULTURAL ACT – Dela Botri & Hewale Sounds

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Reggie Rockstone

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD

Tic (Ghana)

Zoro King (UK)

