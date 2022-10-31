GTA reaches agreement with Kirani Ayat over content use

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has recahed an agreement with artist Kirani Ayat over the use of the artist’s intellectual property.

This comes weeks after the governmental agency was caught in a social media exchange of facts over the use Ayat’s Guda music video in a post by the President of Ghana’s twitter account.

The president of Ghana has used my video “GUDA” in this ad to promote Ghana. I was actively reaching out to the Ministry of Tourism in 2018/19 to use this video to push tourism in the North and got NO reply, yet today it’s in an ad and no one reached out to me for permission. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/vLnAP0bRqf — Kirani Ayat + The Spireeet 🌍 (@KiraniAYAT) September 27, 2022

After the disclosure by the artiste, some concerned citizens took up the issue to address it with the hopes that the President will give the artiste the needed decorum for using his property.

That day is finally here as the GTA in a joint statement with Ayat stated that a settlement had been reached in respect of the use of Guda.

The statement also emphasised that Guda has been in use to promote the country since 2019 and that moving forward, it shall work with Kirani Ayat to further promote the tourism aspect of the country.

Announcement of settlements.

To the good people of Ghana, thank you. 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/5JM6H2WyCe — Kirani Ayat + The Spireeet 🌍 (@KiraniAYAT) October 31, 2022

