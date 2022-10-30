KiDi ignites Gambia with a fan-cheering performance

Singer KiDi brought the city of Serrekunda to a standstill when he performed to teeming fans in Gambia.

The ‘Habibi’ crooner earlier received a riotous welcome when he arrived in the West African country on Thursday.

Thousands of fans thronged QCity; venue for the anticipated event, to see ‘The Golden Boy’ perform for the first time in Gambia.

Roads leading to the event venue were choked with vehicular and human traffic on the night of Saturday, October 29.

KiDi finally mounted the stage amidst cheers and screams during the wee hours of Sunday after a number of Gambian acts had raised the curtain.

The elated fans sang along to all songs from ‘Odo’ to ‘Enjoyment’ to ‘Touch It’, ‘Champagne’ and even the newest, ‘Habibi’.

KiDi has promised he will return to Gambia soon after the overwhelming love he received on his first visit.