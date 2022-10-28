fbpx
Top Stories

Asibolanga! MzBel stays true to her words as she drops the most explicitly controversial single of the year

She did it! Its out now! Vawulence pro max! Would Afia react?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Asibolanga! MzBel stays true to her words as she drops the most explicitly controversial single of the year
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Ace award-winning songstress, Mzbel, has finally inserted her explicitly controversial single dubbed, ‘Asibolanga’, and it’s already topping trends as fans have anticipated it since its snippet went viral.

Fans sensed danger shortly after Mzbel announced that she was working on a song titled “Asibolanga,” and dubbed it as the long-awaited diss song to her former friend, actress Afia Schwarzenegger, who is nicknamed Asibolanga, a term originally used by Nana Tonardo.

Before the release, excerpts of the song were used multiple times by social media users, especially on TikTok, to promote their videos.

“Asibolanga” has garnered over 30,000 views in the last 9 hours, with fans appreciating the singer for satisfying their requests.

As earlier reported, Mzbel announced that she was holding back on Asibolanga’s release upon advice from some respected persons in the country.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Sally Mann & Power FM prove adamant to defamation suite threat by management of Celestine Donkor after 24hr ultimatum expires

Sally Mann & Power FM prove adamant to defamation suite threat by management of Celestine Donkor after 24hr ultimatum expires

3 days ago
Finally! Amerado releases G.I.N.A Album

Finally! Amerado releases G.I.N.A Album

3 days ago
Esther Smith justifies marital exit with death of Nigeria's Osinachi following her latest 'Wanimonyam So' album release

Esther Smith justifies marital exit with death of Nigeria’s Osinachi following her latest ‘Wanimonyam So’ album release

4 days ago
All about Stonebwoy's 2022 & upcoming BHIM Concert slated for Dec. 23!

All about Stonebwoy’s 2022 & upcoming BHIM Concert slated for Dec. 23!

4 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker