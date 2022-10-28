Asibolanga! MzBel stays true to her words as she drops the most explicitly controversial single of the year

Ace award-winning songstress, Mzbel, has finally inserted her explicitly controversial single dubbed, ‘Asibolanga’, and it’s already topping trends as fans have anticipated it since its snippet went viral.

Fans sensed danger shortly after Mzbel announced that she was working on a song titled “Asibolanga,” and dubbed it as the long-awaited diss song to her former friend, actress Afia Schwarzenegger, who is nicknamed Asibolanga, a term originally used by Nana Tonardo.

Before the release, excerpts of the song were used multiple times by social media users, especially on TikTok, to promote their videos.

“Asibolanga” has garnered over 30,000 views in the last 9 hours, with fans appreciating the singer for satisfying their requests.

As earlier reported, Mzbel announced that she was holding back on Asibolanga’s release upon advice from some respected persons in the country.

