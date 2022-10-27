Ma W’ani So! Daniel Twum inserts a song in season featuring Martin Fei!

Renowned UK based worshipper Daniel Twum is out with a new single tiled ‘’Ma Wani so’’. The song communicates the omnipotence of God in every situation a believer encounter.

Ma W’ani literally translates from the Akan dialect as ‘’Lift up your eyes’’, Daniel Twum believes that, nothing is impossible with God hence believers should depend on Him at all times. Daniel Twum featured one of Ghana’s prolific song writers Martin Fei in his latest single.

‘’ God is our only source of hope, He comes through for us when we need Him the most, He neither disappoints nor forsakes us. I was inspired by the Holy spirit to birth this song as a message to the body of Christ.

Ma Wani so is an assurance of God’s love for mankind because He is the lifter of our heads when all odds is against us’’ – Daniel Twum.

‘’Ma Wani so’’ is accompanied by excellent visuals, directed and produced by Daniel Twum in the United Kingdom. The song is now available on all digital music platforms for download and streaming.

